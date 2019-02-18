FORECAST: Cloudy with flurries; Rain, snow Tuesday night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Flurries and a few snow showers can be expected into the afternoon especially along and north of I-64. The snow showers could cause a dusting in some locations.
As temperatures rise into the upper 30s this afternoon, we may see a few breaks in the clouds.
Temperatures overnight fall into the low to mid-20s.
Clouds increase Tuesday as highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday evening a warm front lifts north through WAVE Country. This initially brings sleet and snow which transitions to rain during the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning as warmer air pushes in. Any snow and sleet accumulations will be quickly washed away by the onslaught of rain.
Rain totals Wednesday may exceed 3 inches in south-central Kentucky.
Several rounds of rain through the weekend brings back flooding concerns.
FORECAST
TODAY: Flurries/Sprinkles; Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 39°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Chilly; LOW: 26
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Snow/rain late; HIGH: 41°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour temperature forecast - Traffic Map: Updated incidents and delays - Midweek Snow and Rain
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.