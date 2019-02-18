Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of 7-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The man accused of firing the shot that killed a 7-year-old Louisville boy has accepted a plea deal.
On Monday, Wyatt Williams pleaded guilty to charges of second degree manslaughter and wanton endangerment in connection to the death of Dequante Hobbs.
Williams is accused of firing the fatal gunshot during an altercation in a dice game in May of 2017. The bullet went through a window and hit Dequante in the neck while he was sitting at his kitchen table eating a piece of cake.
Williams could serve 20 years for the charges.
Dequante’s grandfather, Henry Watkins, spoke after Williams appeared in court Monday and said, “It’s a slap on the wrist to me, it’s a slap on the wrist to the family, because this pain here’s not going nowhere. You still get to eat and breathe and talk to your family and we don’t.”
Watkins added, “These young people are getting guns and they’re getting a slap on the wrist. Twenty years is not time to take away a life – four or five years your back on the street again with another gun. I’m very disappointed, very, very. This is not a happy day for this family.”
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.
