MSD driver arraigned, pleads not guilty in LMPD detective’s murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The former MSD driver charged in the deadly Christmas Eve Crash that killed LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht was arraigned Monday afternoon on seven charges, including murder.
As the case against Roger Burdette progresses from District to Circuit court, a judge will decide later this week if his bond is appropriate. In Jefferson Circuit Court, Burdette answered to charges of Murder, four counts of Wanton Endangerment, Aggravated DUI and Failure to Give Right of Way to a Stopped Emergency Vehicle. His attorney entered a not guilty plea.
"He was appointed the public defender’s office and they remained on the case from district court and we are scheduled for a bond hearing on Friday, " Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristi Gray said. “We have a pre-trial conference set for April 8, and that will be our first substantial appearance on the case.”
Several LMPD officers sat on one side of the courtroom to support the family of Detective Mengedoht.
Burdette, who admitted taking prescription medicine before the crash, also had family and friends in the courtroom. His bond is set at $200,000 cash, his attorney will make the case Friday to lower it.
She’s argued before there’s not enough evidence to keep him behind bars. Burdette’s lawyer maintains the officer conducting the field sobriety test didn’t have a body camera, and that the blood work was taken three and half hours after the crash, leaving it up to interpretation.
Burdette’s supporters have complained in recent weeks about the severity of the charges, saying there was no intent in the crimes he’s accused of.
“This is going to be prosecuted the same as any other vehicular homicide and we’ll weigh the evidence and make the decisions accordingly," Gray said.
His bond hearing is set for this Friday morning at 8:45.
