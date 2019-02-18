Online nominations for Survivors Parade now open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The online nomination process to select 145 breast and ovarian cancer survivors to participate in the Survivors Parade presented by Kroger at the 145th Longines Kentucky Oaks is now open.
This is the eleventh year of the Survivors Parade and Longines Kentucky Oaks Pink Out celebration, which raise money to support women’s breast health. Churchill Downs, Derby Divas and Norton Cancer Institute will continue their three-year partnership to raise funds through Pink Out to help provide care to local women who lack access to breast health screenings and services.
For the third year in a row, Churchill Downs will donate $50,000 to the Breast Health Program at Norton Cancer Institute and $1 for every Finlandia Oaks Lily sold on Oaks Day to Derby Divas.
Nominations are open until 11:59 p.m. on March 17.
