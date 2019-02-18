Parents, kids warm up with Louisville summer camp fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Recent weather had WAVE Country parents and kids already looking ahead to warm, sunny summer instead of snow, ice and rain on Sunday.
Louisville Family Fun held a free Summer Camp Fair from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Sawyer Hayes Community Center.
About 20 camps were in attendance, from science and nature to art and sports. There were options for all ages, even teenagers.
Sign-ups start early so that it’s easier to secure a spot.
“A lot of them just fill up quickly. Some of those best camps only have a certain number of spots, and so if you have something you’re really interested in, you gotta go ahead and get registered quickly,” Louisville Family Fun Sponsorship Manager Lauren Ross said.
Kids were given a map to learn about camp adventures that they were able to redeem for a free gift as they left the fair.
There was a raffle drawing as well, and many prizes were a free week of camp from local Louisville favorites, like the Kentucky Science Center, Louisville Nature Center and the YMCA.
Camps in attendance included the YMCA of Greater Louisville, Tom Sawyer Park camps, Louisville Zoo, Bluegrass Karting, Waldorf School of Louisville and Silver Lining Stable.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.