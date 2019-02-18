Police: Father sent sexual images of 3-year-old daughters online

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A father is facing charges after he allegedly sent pornographic photos of his daughters to an undercover detective.
According to an arrest slip, Thomas Cannon, 39, sent seven images of child pornography to the detective during an online investigation by FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and Louisville Metro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children.
Police said Cannon sent three pornographic photos of his 3-year-old twin daughters.
Detectives said in online chats Cannon admitted to engaging in sexual contact with his daughters.
Cannon was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of distribution of matter portraying sex performance by a minor.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.