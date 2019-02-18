Police searching for missing Louisville girl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a missing girl who may be endangered, the department said in an Operation Return Home release on Sunday night.
Breann Beneke, 15, left home around 11 a.m. Sunday morning without her family’s knowledge. She has diminished capacity and is in need of her medication.
Her family believes she may have gone to a local shelter.
Breann is 5′8 and weighs about 230 pounds. She has blonde/red hair.
The LMPD wants to ensure Breann’s safe return. Anyone with information should contact the LMPD at 502-574-5673.
