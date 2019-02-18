Several businesses prepare to open after flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Businesses along River Road are counting their blessings that the flooding event this year was nowhere near as bad as last year.
River House and Levee opened on Sunday. Their neighbor, KingFish, did as well after being closed for a few days.
Parts of River Road are still closed.
River Road BBQ is expecting to open on Wednesday. They have been closed for the past week and have lost nearly $15,000 in business.
The Shell gas station at River Road and Zorn is gradually coming back to life. Everything inside the convenient store was removed along with the gas pumps outside. A cleaning crew was at the gas station on Monday working to fix and clean up the damage from the flood. No word on when they will open.
Captain’s Quarters said they had about two feet of water inside. Crews were busy power washing the parking lot on Monday. Employees were also cleaning inside. They expect the bar to be open by Wednesday and the restaurant to open at some point on Saturday or Sunday.
Cunningham’s Creekside said they did not have any water come into their restaurant. They were proactive and took everything out before the water started to approach them. Crews were working on putting things back together on Monday. Cunningham’s said they plan to be back open by Wednesday for lunch.
One resident who lives in the Juniper Beach area was cleaning the mud that was left behind from the flooding. He said he’s keeping an eye on the forecast and Ohio River because more rain is expected this week.
