Teen brothers killed in weekend crash; scene wasn’t found for hours

According to police, it took hours for someone to call for help.
By Makayla Ballman | February 18, 2019 at 2:57 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 2:57 PM

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Sunday morning crash claimed the lives of two brothers in Lexington and left their friend with severe injuries.

Lexington Police Spokeswoman Brenna Angel said the crash happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Harrodsburg Road, but the scene wasn’t found until hours later, around 8:40 a.m., after a pedestrian walking by spotted the wreck.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.
Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash. (WLEX)

Angel said an 18-year-old was driving a Toyota Prius when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The Fayette County Coroner pronounced two brothers, ages 17 and 15, who were passengers in the car, dead at the scene.

Neo Sanders (right) and Roan Sanders (left)
Neo Sanders (right) and Roan Sanders (left) (WLEX)

An email sent by Sayre School to parents identified the teen brothers as Neo and Roan Sanders, and the driver as Bobby Puckett. The letter said Puckett remains in the ICU at UK Hospital.

The official identities, however, have not been released by the coroner’s office.

