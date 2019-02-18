Teen brothers killed in weekend crash; scene wasn’t found for hours

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Sunday morning crash claimed the lives of two brothers in Lexington and left their friend with severe injuries.
Lexington Police Spokeswoman Brenna Angel said the crash happened about 3:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Harrodsburg Road, but the scene wasn’t found until hours later, around 8:40 a.m., after a pedestrian walking by spotted the wreck.
Angel said an 18-year-old was driving a Toyota Prius when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.
The Fayette County Coroner pronounced two brothers, ages 17 and 15, who were passengers in the car, dead at the scene.
An email sent by Sayre School to parents identified the teen brothers as Neo and Roan Sanders, and the driver as Bobby Puckett. The letter said Puckett remains in the ICU at UK Hospital.
The official identities, however, have not been released by the coroner’s office.
