TN man accused of pulling gun on KY couple wearing MAGA hats

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A Tennessee man has appeared before a Warren County judge after two people said he pulled a gun on them at a Bowling Green store because they were wearing Make America Great Again hats.
Bowling Green police were called to Sam’s Club on Saturday about a person with a gun. According to WBKO, the victim, Terry Pierce, said he and his wife were shopping when they passed James Michael Phillips, 57, of Cottontown, TN, in the store.
"Pulled a .40 caliber out and stuck it in my face, backed up and said, 'It's a good day for you to die,'" Pierce said. "I said, 'Then pull the trigger. Put the gun down and fight me or pull the trigger. Whichever one you want.' And he backed up and he said it again, he said, 'It's a good day for you to die.'"
Pierce said Phillips left the store and he followed him into the parking lot and confronted him at his car.
According to Pierce, Phillips tried to say he had been assaulted by Pierce. However, store surveillance video showed that Pierce never touched Phillips. The video couldn't confirm the accusation that Phillips pulled a gun on the couple.
The police report says Phillips admitted to flipping off the couple because of their hats and that he had a Glock .40 caliber pistol in his back pocket and two additional magazines in another pocket. Phillips has a current concealed carry permit in Tennessee, police said.
Phillips is charged with wanton endangerment. A not guilty plea was entered by the court during his arraignment this morning. A preliminary hearing is set for Friday morning.
