Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 for dealing meth

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Two people are facing charges for dealing in meth after their car was stopped for a traffic violation.
Around 1:50 a.m. today, an Indiana State Police trooper was on patrol near State Road 64 and Spring Meadows Road in Harrison County when he saw red Nissan run a stop sign and then drive left of the center line. After pulling the car over, the trooper called for backup.
Among the backup was a K9 from the Georgetown Police Department and his handler. The dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car. Police found a quarter pound of suspected meth along with heroin, pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The occupants of the car - Christopher P. Welch, 40, Clarksville, and Jessica M. Staser, 39, of New Albany - were booked into the Harrison County Jail. They are each charged with dealing in and possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Staser is facing an additional charge of possession of a legend drug.
