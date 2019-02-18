Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 for dealing meth

The occupants of the car - Christopher P. Welch, 40, Clarksville, and Jessica M. Staser, 39, of New Albany - were booked into the Harrison County Jail. They are each charged with dealing in and possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Staser is facing an additional charge of possession of a legend drug.