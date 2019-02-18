Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 for dealing meth

Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 for dealing meth
An Indiana State Police photograph of the drugs found in the car of Christopher P. Welch and Jessica M. Staser.
By Charles Gazaway | February 18, 2019 at 1:09 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 1:14 PM

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Two people are facing charges for dealing in meth after their car was stopped for a traffic violation.

Christopher P. Welch was arrested by Indiana State Police on multiple drug charges.
Christopher P. Welch was arrested by Indiana State Police on multiple drug charges. (Source: Harrison County (IN) Sheriff's Dept.)

Around 1:50 a.m. today, an Indiana State Police trooper was on patrol near State Road 64 and Spring Meadows Road in Harrison County when he saw red Nissan run a stop sign and then drive left of the center line. After pulling the car over, the trooper called for backup.

Jessica M. Staser was arrested by Indiana State Police on multiple drug charges.
Jessica M. Staser was arrested by Indiana State Police on multiple drug charges. (Source: Harrison County (IN) Sheriff's Dept.)

Among the backup was a K9 from the Georgetown Police Department and his handler. The dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in the car. Police found a quarter pound of suspected meth along with heroin, pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The occupants of the car - Christopher P. Welch, 40, Clarksville, and Jessica M. Staser, 39, of New Albany - were booked into the Harrison County Jail. They are each charged with dealing in and possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Staser is facing an additional charge of possession of a legend drug.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.