TreesLouisville to plant 140 trees at Newburg Middle School

“As principal of Newburg Middle School who works very closely with community partners, having the opportunity to collaborate with Trees Louisville has been fantastic. Their approach to ensure that all stakeholders at the school level and within the Newburg Petersburg Community had input on the scope of the project was key. Trees Louisville has definitely been intentional with listening and responding to school and community members who will benefit from this project, and by doing so, there will be longevity to adding more trees to our community.”