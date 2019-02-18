Triple Crown trophy for sale on eBay

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rare piece of horse racing history is now up for sale on eBay.
It’s the 1978 Triple Crown Trophy awarded to Affirmed trainer Laz Barrera.
The Trophy sale popped up on Twitter Monday, with many in the horse racing community saying it belonged in a museum.
The silver Cartier trophy is signed on the bottom by jockey Steve Cauthen.
In all of racing history, only 13 horses have achieved the Triple Crown.
The asking price as of this writing was a half-million dollars.
