UK moves up to No. 4 in AP rankings; Cards slide back 2 spots

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Following their somewhat breezy defeat of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats moved up to No. 4 in this week's Associated Press men's basketball poll.
UK’s forward leap may have been even bigger had it beaten LSU earlier in the week. The Tigers, ranked 13th in the new poll, won at Rupp Arena after an obvious goaltend was not called at the buzzer, giving LSU the two-point win on Tuesday.
Kentucky checked in at No. 4 in the Coaches’ Poll as well. Duke is the new No. 1 in both polls, and Tennessee fell to No. 5 in each.
UK plays at Missouri on Tuesday and returns home to face Auburn on Saturday.
Due to its poor handling of late-game pressure, Louisville dropped a heartbreaker to Duke on Tuesday and almost repeated the trick Saturday against Clemson. The Cards blew a 23-point, second-half lead and lost to Duke, but held on and survived Clemson four days later. UofL slid back two spots in both polls, to No. 18 in the AP rankings and to No. 22 in the Coaches’ Poll.
The Cards play at Syracuse on Wednesday and welcome No. 3 Virginia on Saturday.
The UofL women also fell by two spots to No. 4 following Sunday’s home loss to ACC rival Miami, now ranked 14th.
Louisville plays at Virginia on Thursday and returns home to playa Boston College on Sunday.
