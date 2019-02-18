Union to hold press conference following death of GE employee

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More information is expected after the death of a General Electric worker who died Sunday after being pinned by a machine a couple of days before.
The union representing GE workers, Local 761 is expected to hold a press conference Monday at 3 p.m., WAVE 3 News has learned.
The employee has been identified as Steve Herring, 54, by friends and family.
Herring was a longtime employee at Appliance Park and was working on a refrigerator assembly line when the incident happened.
According to the Union President Dino Driskell, Herring was pinned by a metal fixture that holds insulation.
GE said they have two certified EMTs and a registered nurse on site. It was them, they confirmed, who reached Herring first. Buechel Fire and Okolona Fire both responded to the incident as well. When they arrived, Herring had already been removed from the machinery.
Beuchel transported him to the hospital. They told WAVE 3 News he was conscious and talking, but badly bruised.
Herring died two days after the incident.
GE said they have launched an investigation to determine was led to his death.
Herring would have turned 55 in August.
This story will be updated.
