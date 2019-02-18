UofL women drop to #4 in nation in latest AP poll

UofL head coach Jeff Walz (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)
By Kent Taylor | February 18, 2019 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 2:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a loss to Miami on Sunday, the UofL women fell two spots to #4 in this week AP Top 25. Kentucky moved up a spot to #16.

Here is the Top 25 with #1 votes in parentheses.

Record Pts Prv

1. Baylor (26) 23-1 698 1

2. Oregon (2) 24-1 672 3

3. UConn 23-2 638 4

4. Louisville 23-2 610 2

5. Notre Dame 23-3 596 6

6. Mississippi St. 23-2 555 5

7. Stanford 21-4 475 10

8. Maryland 23-3 458 7

9. NC State 22-2 455 12

10. Iowa 21-5 439 14

11. Marquette 22-4 437 8

12. Oregon St. 20-5 413 9

13. South Carolina 19-6 398 11

14. Miami 22-5 350 20

15. Gonzaga 23-3 275 13

16. Kentucky 21-5 261 17

17. Arizona St. 18-6 247 19

18. Syracuse 19-6 232 16

19. Texas 20-6 225 15

20. Iowa St. 19-6 155 18

21. Texas A&M 19-6 117 22

22. Florida St. 21-5 106 21

23. South Dakota 23-3 90 25

24. Drake 19-5 40 -

25. Rice 22-3 30 -

Others receiving votes: Rutgers 29, Missouri 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan St. 7, Boise St. 5, Clemson 4, Kansas St 4, South Dakota St. 4, BYU 4, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Cent Michigan 1, DePaul 1.

