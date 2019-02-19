ALERT DAY: Few will see snow, all will see rain

ALERT DAYS
- TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY MORNING (2/19 & 2/20)
ALERTS
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - 7 P.M. until 4 A.M. Wednesday (north & east - Louisville not included)
- FLOOD WATCH - 7 P.M. until 7 A.M. Thursday (all Kentucky counties in the viewing area, plus Clark, Floyd & Harrison Cos., IN)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rain moving in from the south will arrive across part of our viewing area by early evening and continue the northward jog into the overnight. Temperatures will initially cool across southern Indiana and northern Kentucky and this will allow some snow to mix in as the precipitation begins.
The latest guidance keeps the bulk of any snowfall north and east of Louisville. Even in this zone the affect will be temporary with temperatures warming overnight and rain taking over. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place north and east of Louisville through 2 A.M.
More notable will be the rain potential tonight and Wednesday (plus more heavy rain Saturday) that will cause flooding concerns to rise. We’ll maintain the Alert Day through the early morning rush on Wednesday. Pavement temperatures are very warm, but ponding of water will still be a concern. The usual suspect places with high water will need to me monitored.
Rainfall rates will diminish during the afternoon with temperatures increasing into the mid 50s by late afternoon or early evening. Rain returns to the forecast by the weekend with a risk for stronger thunderstorms and heavy totals.
FORECAST
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Rain/snow mix to heavy rain (100% chance), brief snow accumulation north. LOW: 35°
WEDNESDAY ALERT DAY (morning commute): Rain early (100% chance), rain more scattered by late afternoon. TEMP: 58°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and drier. TEMP: 50°
