ALERT DAY: Increasing clouds before snow and rain tonight

- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - 7 PM until 4 AM Wednesday (along and north of I-64)
- FLOOD WATCH – 7 PM until 7 AM Thursday (all Kentucky counties in the viewing area)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will increase through the day as temperatures rise into the upper 30s and low 40s.
During the evening, rain and snow begin pushing into our southern counties, overtaking the region by midnight. How high temperatures rise today will impact the type of precipitation that falls in each location. Brief heavy snow tonight could quickly lower visibility and coat roadways.
The highest chance for accumulating snow remains along and north of I-64 where 1 to 2 inches can be seen; a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for these areas.
Through the overnight, the wintry mix transitions to a cold rain as warmer air rushes in. One to two inches of rain is expected Wednesday with locally higher totally possible.
Highs Wednesday reach the upper 40s to low 50s.
After a dry spell Thursday, widespread rain returns Friday and lasts into the weekend.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds; HIGH: 41°
TONIGHT: Brief snow then heavy rain (100%); LOW: 35°
WEDNESDAY: Rain (100%); Cloudy; HIGH: 53°
