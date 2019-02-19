Bedford man among victims of I-64 Franklin Co. crash

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Franklin County Coroner says one of the two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash yesterday on Interstate 64 is a resident of Lawrence County, Indiana.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes at the 51 mile marker.
Allen Robey, 64, of Bedford, IN, died at the scene. Wilma Chambers, 53, of Berea, KY, was pronounced dead at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center about two hours after the crash.
Coroner William Harrod says a preliminary examination shows the deaths of Robey and Chambers were from injuries sustained in the crash.
The westbound lanes of I-64 were closed for seven hours as Kentucky State Police conducted a crash investigation. The cause of the crash has not been released.
