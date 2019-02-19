Bond set for suspect in Owensboro triple murder case

By Sean Edmondson and Katie Kapusta | February 19, 2019 at 10:21 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 3:34 PM

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Bond has been set for one of the suspects in a triple murder case in Owensboro.

In court Tuesday morning, bond was set at $250,000 for Cylar Shemwell.

Shemwell and Arnett Baines are charged in connection to the triple homicide on Audubon Avenue in Owensboro earlier this year.

Daviess County Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Keugel says he seeking the death penalty for Baines and will most likely file for the death penalty against Shemwell too.

Baines is back in court on April 12 and Shemwell’s next court appearance is set for March 18.

