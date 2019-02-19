Book of Mormon is coming to The Kentucky Center

In Louisville, the production will conduct a pre-show lottery at the box office, making a limited number of tickets available at $25 apiece. Entries will be accepted at the box office beginning two and a half hours prior to each performance. Each person will print their name and the number of tickets (1 or 2) they wish to purchase on a card that is provided. Two hours before curtain, names will be drawn at random for a limited number of tickets priced at $25 each. Only one entry is allowed per person. Cards are checked for duplication prior to drawing. Winners must be present at the time of the drawing and show valid ID to purchase tickets. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. Tickets are subject to availability.