Check out these tips to avoid getting your identity stolen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - AAA East Central and the Louisville Metro Police Department have teamed up to help Kentucky residents not get their identities stolen.
Identity theft is quickly becoming one of the most common crimes, and seniors, along with children and teens are the most vulnerable to identity theft scams.
So here are some tips to keep someone from stealing your identity:
- Monitor your credit rating.
- Watch out for any accounts you didn’t open.
- Keep a close eye on checking/savings accounts.
- Never agree to pay a government agency over a phone call.
- IRS scams are typical this time of year and a sheriff is never going to call you about settling a warrant over the phone.
