Elizabethtown man’s body recovered from Wisconsin lake

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An Elizabethtown man whose semi crashed over the side of a bridge and into a lake in Wisconsin has been identified.
The body of Timothy Green, 39, was recovered from Mirror Lake on Sunday, Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Nathan Henriksen told WMTV.
According to WMTV, Green’s semi was found after a driver noticed a hole in the guardrail on Mirror Lake Bridge near the 91 mile marker. Wheel tracks went off a cliff and into the lake.
The body of Green’s female passenger was recovered Monday. Her name has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.