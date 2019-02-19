Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at 85

Such was the enigma surrounding the German-born designer that even his age was a point of mystery for decades, with reports he had two birth certificates, one dated 1933 and the other 1938. In 2013, Lagerfeld told French magazine "Paris Match" he was born in 1935, but in 2019 his assistant still didn't know the truth — telling AP he liked "to scramble the tracks on his year of birth — that's part of the character."