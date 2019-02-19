FORECAST: Several rain chances may send rivers back into flood by the weekend

ALERTS
FLOOD WATCH - 7PM Tuesday until 7AM Thursday (all Kentucky counties in the viewing area)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Full Snow Moon, a super moon, will be visible for some tonight with some clearing.
Expect a cold night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies. By Tuesday clouds will be on the increase with mostly cloudy skies building as moisture fields increase ahead of the next big weather maker.
We’ll see temperatures struggle into the lower 40s by afternoon. Much of the day will be spent dry, but later Tuesday evening a warm front will push northward. Moisture on the cold side of the front will initially fall as a period of snow with light accumulations possible across southern Indiana, especially on grassy surfaces, during the late evening hours!
The warmer air will eventually take over with a transition to rain through the overnight. Rainfall totals will push between one and two inches by midday Wednesday. More rain is expected Saturday will aggravate the saturated ground and may send area rivers back above flood stage. A FLOOD WATCH is in place from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning – additional watches/warnings may be needed by the weekend. The good news is that long range indications are the pattern will relax a bit by early next week.
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; cold; LOW: 28°
TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds; Snow/rain late (70% Chance); HIGH: 41°
WEDNESDAY: Rain early (100% chance); Cloudy; HIGH: 53°
