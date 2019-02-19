FORECAST: Several rain chances may send rivers back into flood by the weekend

The warmer air will eventually take over with a transition to rain through the overnight. Rainfall totals will push between one and two inches by midday Wednesday. More rain is expected Saturday will aggravate the saturated ground and may send area rivers back above flood stage. A FLOOD WATCH is in place from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning – additional watches/warnings may be needed by the weekend. The good news is that long range indications are the pattern will relax a bit by early next week.