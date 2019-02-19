Forget the cold, baseball is back!

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the temperature at 37 degrees, it may not have felt like it outside - but it’s baseball season! The University of Louisville hosted its home opener this afternoon against Eastern Kentucky at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Due to a forecast for rain for tomorrow, UofL (1-2) and EKU (2-1) agreed to move the game up 24 hours. The weather makes it hard to play night games this time of the year, so UofL head coach Dan McDonnell said they are trying to get in as many afternoon games as they can.
We caught up with the Cards, who have been picked to win the ACC, as they warmed up. That may seem like a tough proposition in the cold temps, but the players had weather gear on and McDonnell says they're used it.
"We practice in it, we scrimmage in it all January," McDonnell said. "I always say don't feel sorry for them. Feel sorry for their parents, the fans, us coaches, we're the ones just standing there not doing a whole lot. These guys work up a sweat once they get going. They're fine, they're loose and plenty warm."
With the added pressure being picked to win the ACC, McDonnell said it's a great because it gives respect to past players, the tradition of the program and to what this current group has to offer.
The home opener kicked off a 14 game homestand with admission to 11 of the contest free for fans. The games for which admission is charged this season - the ACC games and the contests against Kentucky and Vanderbilt - are because the dedicated Cardinal baseball fans want prime seats. They learned in their first three years in the ACC that visiting fans were getting those seats, so changes were made to give UofL fans reserved seating.
McDonnell said this group is talented and fun to watch. With several expected draft picks a lot of scouts from Major League Baseball teams followed the Cardinals last week for their season opening series against UConn in Lakeland, FL.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.