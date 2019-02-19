Former UofL football player not indicted

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former UofL Football player accused of rape will not face criminal charges.
In October 2018, a female student reported Kemari Averett raped her after she went to his apartment to sleep months prior.
Averett face a grand jury alone. The jury found there was not enough evidence for an indictment.
He is also suing the University of Louisville.
Averett’s attorney Aubrey Williams said they’re suing UofL Student Conduct Officer Shirley Ann Hardy and several University leaders because of what happened during a November 12 hearing.
“He has been expelled from school, his career has been damaged and it’s all based upon a lie quite frankly,” Williams said.
The suit claims the panel believed Averett’s accuser without giving him a fair shake.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.