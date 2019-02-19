‘Golden Girls’ cruise to set sail in 2020

About a year from now, the 'Golden Girls at Sea' cruise sets sail. Appropriately enough, it leaves from Miami, the setting of the iconic '80s show. Pictured are Betty White, left, and the late Bea Arthur, two of the show's stars. (CNN)
February 19, 2019 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 2:34 PM

(CNN) - Thank you for being a friend, "Golden Girls" fans. Though it won't be a road you will travel down and back again.

About a year from now, the "Golden Girls at Sea" cruise sets sail.

Appropriately enough, it leaves from Miami, the setting of the iconic '80s show.

The five-night cruise also stops in Key West and Cozumel, but the on-board activities are what may excite the show’s fans the most.

Cruisers will get to participate in a karaoke party at Blanche’s pick-up spot, The Rusty Anchor, and of course there will be a cheesecake party.

Tickets for the trip on the Celebrity Infinity start at around $1,000.

Surviving "Golden Girls" cast member Betty White hasn't said she will make an appearance - she hasn't said she won't, either.

