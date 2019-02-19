Having a Louisville crew chief is key to winning at Daytona in 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Chris Gabehart and Travis Mack had big weekends at Daytona. They were each crew chiefs for winning teams.
They have something else in common. They are both grew up in Louisville.
Gabehart is in his first season as the crew chief for Denny Hamlin and the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota that took the checkered flag in the Daytona 500. He is a graduate of St. Xavier High School.
Mack is in his first season as the crew chief for Michael Annett and the JR Motorsports Chevrolet that took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He is a graduate of Male High School.
It was Gabehart’s first win in the Monstar Energy Cup Series. He has nine wins in the Xfinity Series with Erik Jones (7), Hamlin (1) and Ryan Preece (1).
It was Mack’s first win in 31 career races as a crew chief.
