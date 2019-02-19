JCPS may have to move on without LMPD’s school resource officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School Board has been debating what to do about their school resource officers (SROs).
In the middle of that debate, there’s another one regarding budget cuts for the City of Louisville that may leave JCPS without many choices.
There are 28 school resource officers in JCPS schools right now -- 17 of them are from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The majority of the others are from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Louisville Metro Council members are deciding whether to increase taxes or face cuts which would likely impact emergency services. LMPD said if the cuts happen, then its SROs would most likely have to go.
That isn't all bad news for JCPS board member James Craig.
"I appreciate LMPD's work in the past, but we're already moving towards a world where we're not working with LMPD directly anymore," Craig said.
JCPS board members will decide whether to start a JCPS security force of their own or continue with the current SRO program.
“I think there’s a strong consensus that whatever it is that we do, we’re in charge of it and not external agencies,” Craig said.
But a JCPS spokesperson said that has been pushed back one year, allowing for more fact finding and analysis of how the internal security force would work. For example, would they be armed and how much would it cost?
Even if that proposal were to go through, the earliest change wouldn't come until the 2020-2021 school year.
Metro Council will have to vote on the budget in March. That may be almost around the same time when JCPS will vote to renew the contract for the SRO program.
