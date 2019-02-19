Man found dead following St. Matthews fire identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was found dead following a report of a fire in St. Matthews has been identified.
Eric Richardson, 64, died in the 4000 block of DuPont Circle on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
According to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson, the fire was reported just before noon. When first responders arrived they found Richardson dead inside an apartment.
Richardson’s cause of death remains under investigation.
St. Matthews Police and Fire, along with Louisville Metro Arson are continuing to investigate his death.
