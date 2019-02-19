Mayor Mike Moore touts Jeffersonville’s growth in State of City speech

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore delivered his State of the City address Tuesday, focusing on the growth the city has undergone and is planning for in the near term.
Early in his remarks, Moore cited the recent groundbreaking on the $30 million luxury apartment complex near Big 4 Station Park as the most recent show of growth in the growing downtown. Additional housing projects, new restaurants opening and the continued development of NoCo, the city’s arts and cultural district, also have bolstered the downtown area in recent months.
“Never before have I seen the pride and excitement we’re currently experiencing in our city,” Moore said.
Moore referenced development projects near the East End Bridge, including construction on a new movie theater that could open before Christmas, a Feeders Supply and even a Chick-fil-A.
The mayor also said the conclusion of the 10th Street revitalization project will improve aging infrastructure and address growing traffic needs. Over the next year, Moore said, the city will break ground on a new animal shelter, and focus on finding the best use for the space formerly home to the Jeffboat shipyard.
Moore acknowledged that the city needs to find ways to give kids access to quality education. A new community envision center will help low-income families work toward self-sufficiency.
