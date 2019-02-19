Mount Washington police officer involved in Tuesday afternoon crash

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A Mount Washington Police officer is expected to be okay after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, a marked Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling responding to a call in the westbound lanes of Kentucky Hwy 44 with lights and sirens on.
At the intersection with Kentucky 31E (Bardstown Road), the officer began to proceed thru the intersection once he observed traffic had stopped.
A Toyota Camry thar was traveling south on Kentucky 31E and due to being blocked by the stopped larger vehicle, she could not see the police unit and the police unit could not see her. The two units crashed into each other, causing the Dodge Ram to roll over.
The officer was taken to the hospital with neck and back pains.
The female driver of the Toyota Camry was taken to the hospital with hand pain and a possible back injury.
None of the injuries are considered life threatening.
