Police want help locating KY teen missing for 10 days

LIBERTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police asked the public for help to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Sunday, Feb. 10.
Hayley Brown, 17, of Liberty, is white, 5′6″, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
An alert from KSP said he was last seen on Murphy Wolford Road in Liberty on Feb. 10 around 3 p.m. Liberty is in Casey County, just east of Taylor, Marion and Adair Counties.
Anyone who sees Brown or has information about where she is should call local law enforcement, or KSP at 1-800-222-5555.
