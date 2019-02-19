Site of former KYTC building to be home to big name festivals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An old Department of Transportation building off of Phillips Lane is coming down and in it’s place will be a venue for big-name festivals.
Festivals like like Louder than Life, Bourbon and Beyond, and Hometown Rising will be held in the space starting in September 2019.
Nothing is planned on being built there, but the space will be useful for the festivals, instead of parks. In 2018, Bourbon and Beyond and Louder than Life Festivals had to be canceled due to heavy rain and a muddy mess at Champions Park.
