Six area teams are ranked in Kentucky Top 10, John Hardin is #1

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Hardin completed a perfect 30-0 regular season and the Bulldogs now have the #1 ranked boys team in the state of Kentucky. Trinity is #4 this week and Waggener #5.
E’town, Sacred Heart and Male are all still in the girls top 10.
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. John Hardin (9) 30-0 120 2
2. Scott Co. (4) 28-2 115 1
3. University Heights - 26-4 92 3
4. Lou. Trinity - 22-7 91 4
5. Lou. Waggener - 26-3 77 5
6. Cov. Catholic - 23-6 62 6
7. Campbell Co. - 24-4 47 7
8. Lex. Henry Clay - 24-5 30 9
9. South Laurel - 25-3 14 8
10. McCracken County - 27-3 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Male 9. Madisonville-North Hopkins 7. Mayfield 6. Knox Central 6. LaRue Co. 5. Frankfort 5. Danville 4. Elliott Co. 4. Hazard 4. Cooper 3. Central Hardin 2. Graves Co. 2.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Conner (10) 28-1 125 1
2. Scott Co. (2) 28-1 114 2
3. Boyd Co. (1) 23-4 96 3
4. Ryle - 24-5 86 T4
5. Elizabethtown - 26-4 80 T4
6. Highlands - 26-4 52 6
7. Lou. Sacred Heart - 21-7 44 7
8. Murray - 24-3 32 10
9. Webster Co. - 26-3 21 9
10. Lou. Male - 17-7 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Graves Co. 10. North Laurel 8. South Laurel 7. Floyd Central 6. Knott Co. Central 5. George Rogers Clark 5. Anderson Co. 4. Marshall Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 2. Marion Co. 1. Barren Co. 1. Calloway Co. 1. Lincoln Co. 1. Wolfe Co. 1.
All AP members are eligible to vote in the polls. This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.
