SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

We have cold air in place now that will interact with a warmer/rain system to our south. There remains an opportunity for overlapping of these two to develop pockets of moderate/heavy snow for 1-2 hours. After that, the southwest wind wins and any snow goes to heavy rain. If we were to accumulate a few inches of snow, the heavy rain falling on top of that could overpower drainage systems to allow for some flash flooding in spots tonight into the morning commute. Use caution traveling in general.