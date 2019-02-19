SnowTALK! Tuesday Edition

Not a whole lot of wintry weather to talk about but that is normal this time of the year. As I have said many times, we are now into a pattern/season that big snow events develop in the short-term, not long term. Severe weather, on the other hand, is easier to see far out and that is showing up more and more in the data trends.
SNOW BOARD:
Tonight Burst of heavy snow, changing to heavy rain.
Early March Potential for rain/snow events. Too early to determine setup.
DISCUSSION:
Flash flooding and river flooding will lead the headlines over the next 7-10 days. Again.
What will aid in some of the flash flooding risk tonight will actually be the snow.
We have cold air in place now that will interact with a warmer/rain system to our south. There remains an opportunity for overlapping of these two to develop pockets of moderate/heavy snow for 1-2 hours. After that, the southwest wind wins and any snow goes to heavy rain. If we were to accumulate a few inches of snow, the heavy rain falling on top of that could overpower drainage systems to allow for some flash flooding in spots tonight into the morning commute. Use caution traveling in general.
The wintry threat looks to be roughly 9pm-1am, but actual duration for any given location will have a much shorter window of time.
The heavy rain threat will continue through sunrise then become more spotty throughout the day.
We may not reach our “high” for the day until Wednesday evening as we warm into the 50s/near 60!
A break arrives Thursday and parts of Friday before more showers return and yes, even thunderstorms for Saturday. Questions remain on the severe t-storm risk for that system.
That will be discussed on another post :)
