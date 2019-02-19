Students use artwork to showcase favorite KDF events

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Pieces of artwork showcasing students favorite Kentucky Derby Festival events were judged Tuesday.
The Derby Festival Foundation Student Art Contest was open to students in Jefferson and surrounding counties.
The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony on March 19. According to KDF, first place winners will receive a 2019 framed Festival Poster and a chance to appear on the “Festival Winners” float in the 2019 Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.
