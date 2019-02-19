UofL seeking partner to buy KentuckyOne Health assets, including Jewish Hospital, others

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville on Tuesday issued a request for proposal as it seeks a partner to help pay for the acquisition of various KentuckyOne Health assets, including Jewish Hospital.
The RFP is the university’s solicitation to outside businesses, asking interested parties to submit an acquisition plan.
In a letter issued Tuesday at about 5 p.m., UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi notified colleagues that the school had “issued a request for proposals to investigate potential joint venture partners for the investment in and expansion of the delivery of our clinical health care services, research and education.”
Bendapudi also said the school is looking for a partner “to provide operational capabilities and capital to jointly acquire, own or lease and operate the facilities and operations of KentuckyOne Health.”
In addition to Jewish Hospital, other KentuckyOne Health properties include Frazier Rehabilitation Institute, Our Lady of Peace, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Medical Center Jewish South, Medical Center Jewish East, Medical Center Jewish Northeast, Medical Center Jewish Southwest and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.
“UofL intends to seek a partner with the operating expertise, clinical knowledge and financial stability necessary to enable our clinical enterprise to compete more effectively and provide support to our academic and research missions,” Bendapudi wrote.
Potential partners have until March 8 at 4 p.m. to submit their proposals.
