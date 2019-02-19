UofL to wear special Harlem Renaissance jerseys against Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Cardinals will be wearing special uniforms in celebration of Black History Month when they host the No. 3 team in the country on Saturday.
UofL announced Monday they’ll be wearing special uniforms created by adidas and inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.
According to a release from UofL, the wooden floors of the ballrooms of Harlem served as an inspiration for the pattern on the uniforms, and the word ballroom will be on the inner waistband of each short.
All uniforms will feature a “Celebrating Black Culture” patch.
“At adidas, we created the Celebrating Black Culture program as a way of honoring our past throughout Black History Month, but also across the entire calendar year,” said Adam Laitsas, Senior Director for adidas Basketball in North America. “We firmly believe that through sport, we have the power to change lives, and we’re humbled to be able to celebrate these historical sport moments through the new Harlem Renaissance collection, and can’t wait to see each team wear these on-court.”
The UofL women’s basketball team will wear a version of the Harlem Renaissance uniforms on Sunday when they host Boston College.
