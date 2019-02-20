ALERT DAY: Heavy AM rain, showers through the evening

ALERT DAYS
THIS MORNING (2/20)
ALERTS
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - until 7 AM Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson Counties (IN) and Carroll County (KY)
- FLOOD WATCH – through 7 AM Thursday (all Kentucky counties in the viewing area, plus Clark, Floyd & Harrison Cos., IN)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A wintry mix is falling across parts of southern Indiana this morning with heavy rain further south.
Through the pre-dawn hours of the morning, the wintry mix will transition to a cold rain as winds out of the south bring warmer air to the region.
As the warm front continues to lift north through our area, temperatures will rise into the 50s as the heaviest rain tapers off.
Scattered showers will remain through the evening until the cold front passes through.
Today's rain totals will max out near 2 inches.
Overnight lows will fall into the 30s.
Highs return to near 50 Thursday as we enjoy a brief respite from the rain.
Showers return with another warm front on Friday; steadier rainfall is expected Friday into Saturday. Another one to three inches of rain may fall Friday through Saturday before the rain finally shuts off Saturday night. Damaging winds are possible with the strongest of Saturday's storms.
The weekend ends on a drier note as cooler air returns to WAVE Country.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY (morning commute): Heavy rain early (100%); Scattered PM Showers; HIGH: 58°
TONIGHT: Showers ending; LOW: 36°
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; HIGH: 50°
- WEEKEND: Another heavy rain maker with severe weather possible
