Bank robber tells teller $893 wasn’t enough

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homeless man was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on Poplar Level Road.
The arrest report for Jason Marshall Beasley, 39, indicated the robbery took place at the Stock Yards Bank in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road on Jan. 22.
Beasley “instructed the teller to give him ‘no $100s, no dye packs, and spread the money out,’” the report said.
When the teller gave him $893 in cash, Beasley demanded more money from other drawers, but she said she didn’t have access to them, the report said.
Beasley was arrested while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center in Missouri on Tuesday.
