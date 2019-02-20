Bill that jeopardizes ‘Jeffersonville Promise’ passes House committee

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - An amended version of an Indiana House bill threatening Jeffersonville’s Promise is now heading to a full House vote after sailing through a Ways and Means committee hearing Monday morning, WAVE 3 News’ partners News & Tribune reports.
H.B. 1596 is authored by Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany. In this latest amended version of the bill — its fourth revision — Clere added language that allows greater flexibility in the requirements when using TIF dollars to fund educational programs.
It took only about 15 minutes for the amended H.B. 1596 to pass through Monday’s committee hearing. The bill passed 19-1.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.