BoomBozz raising money for fallen LMPD detective

BoomBozz raising money for fallen LMPD detective
LMPD Detective Deidre “Dee Dee” Mengedoht died on Christmas Eve while conducting a traffic stop on I-64.
February 20, 2019 at 3:16 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 3:16 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - BoomBozz Craft Pizza and TapHouse has partnered with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to raise money to support the son of fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

Starting February 20, the South Hurstbourne location of the restaurant will donate 15 percent of your check to the foundation if dining on a Wednesday. Guests have been asked to present the Facebook post detailing the fundraiser or bring along a flyer.

Come out for Wednesday dinner to support the Mengedoht family. Every Wednesday for the rest of February and all of March at the South Hurstbourne location. Let’s pack the house!! ❤️💙

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Foundation on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Detective Mengedoht was killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve.

The fundraiser continues every Wednesday through March 27.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.