BoomBozz raising money for fallen LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - BoomBozz Craft Pizza and TapHouse has partnered with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to raise money to support the son of fallen LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Starting February 20, the South Hurstbourne location of the restaurant will donate 15 percent of your check to the foundation if dining on a Wednesday. Guests have been asked to present the Facebook post detailing the fundraiser or bring along a flyer.
Detective Mengedoht was killed while conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve.
The fundraiser continues every Wednesday through March 27.
