Cardinals Defeat Eastern Kentucky 5-1 in Home Opener

Leading 3-1, Louisville answered Eastern Kentucky’s run with two of its own in the bottom half of the fifth. Snider drew a one-out walk and Fitzgerald beat out a bunt single to put the Cardinals in business. A balk advanced them to second and third and Logan Wyatt stretched the margin back to three with a groundout the scored Snider. Fitzgerald then scored on a wild pitch for the second time in the game to set the final margin.