Cardinals Defeat Eastern Kentucky 5-1 in Home Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The eighth-ranked Louisville baseball team started off the home portion of its schedule on a positive note, downing Eastern Kentucky 5-1 on Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Luke Smith (1-0) went six innings in his first start in a Cardinal uniform, giving up just one unearned run on two hits while striking out six. Michael Kirian, Michael McAvene and Shay Smiddy combined for three scoreless innings to close out the victory.
Julian Jackson (0-2) took the loss for the Colonels after allowing three runs, one earned, in his two innings of work.
Louisville (2-2) got off to a great start on Tuesday, as Smith tossed a scoreless inning and the offense took advantage of an EKU miscue. Lucas Dunn worked a walk to start the bottom of the first and Jake Snider’s fly ball into left-centerfield was dropped, giving the Cardinals two runners in scoring position with nobody out.
UofL immediately cashed in on Tyler Fitzgerald’s double into the right-center gap to make it 2-0 Cardinals just three batters into the inning. A groundout advanced Fitzgerald to third base and the junior dove headfirst across the plate on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 after one.
Smith settled in on the mound for the Cardinals, tossing four scoreless innings before a throwing error allowed a run to score with two outs in the fifth. The junior bounced back though, finishing off the frame and one more in his winning effort.
Leading 3-1, Louisville answered Eastern Kentucky’s run with two of its own in the bottom half of the fifth. Snider drew a one-out walk and Fitzgerald beat out a bunt single to put the Cardinals in business. A balk advanced them to second and third and Logan Wyatt stretched the margin back to three with a groundout the scored Snider. Fitzgerald then scored on a wild pitch for the second time in the game to set the final margin.
Louisville’s pitching staff took care of the rest retiring 12 of the final 13 Eastern Kentucky hitters to close out the victory.
Fitzgerald led the offensive attack on the day, picking up two of the Cardinals’ five hits on the afternoon.
Louisville will now get set to take on Brown for a weekend series beginning on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Official release from UofL sports information
