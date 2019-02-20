Dawne Gee to be honored with prestigious Fleur de Lis award Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dawne Gee is no stranger to being recognized.
Both on the street and for her community work, she is one of Louisville’s most familiar faces, and one of its most enthusiastic advocates.
WAVE 3 News is proud that she’ll be celebrating her 25th anniversary at the station this year.
And Wednesday night, at the annual Louisville Forum dinner, Dawne will be presented with the Fleur-de-Lis award, presented each year to a local citizen who has spent his or her career making significant contributions to the Louisville community.
Dawne, who co-anchors “WAVE 3 Sunrise” every weekday morning and hosts “WAVE Country With Dawne Gee” each weekday at noon, donates much of her free time to many local charities and other organizations.
She’s particularly passionate about ending child hunger in Louisville, and is deeply involved in A Recipe To End Hunger, a program-turned-book that she co-authored to raise funds to help feed local children. And her Pass The Cash segments air each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., teaming up with Louisvillians who want to donate money to friends or co-workers struggling to pay their bills.
Wednesday’s event begins with cocktails and registration at 5:15 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 5:45 p.m., followed by the program. Dawne will be the honoree, but the event also marks the first joint appearance of UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and UK President Dr. Eli Capilouto.
Former Louisville Mayor David Armstrong and former UofL basketball coach Denny Crum are among the past winners of the Fleur de Lis award. Click here to see the full list of past winners.
The dinner takes place at Noah’s Event Venue at 12451 Plantside Drive. Find out more about the event here.
