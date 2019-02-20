FORECAST: Area rivers rising once again

ALERT DAYS
- SATURDAY 2/23/19
- SUNDAY 2/24/19
ALERTS
- FLOOD WATCH: Areas along/south of the Ohio River until 7 a.m. Thursday
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 11 AM WEDNESDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 17.98’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 22.9’ (Next Monday)
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 45.41’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 53.8’ (Next Monday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Round 2 of downpours and even some thunderstorms is expected as we push into the afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts will be more scattered this time around compared to this morning. Some areas could get missed from the rain while others could see as much as .50"-1.00” additional rainfall. Use caution this afternoon as drainage remains poor in the area and it will not take much for street flooding to take place.
The rain will fade tonight with the potential for some dense fog toward sunrise. This is something we will monitor for the evening forecasts.
Thursday still looks to be our “quiet” day with dry weather despite increasing clouds. The rain does return Thursday night into early Friday across far southern sections. It will take some time to build the rain north with all areas into the rain zone by Friday night/early Saturday. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well as warmer air pushes into Kentucky.
Saturday is the day to watch for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding. Potential remains for a few hours of “dry time” in the afternoon. A squall-line of severe thunderstorms is likely to form to our west and race toward WAVE Country. Just how much of it holds together into our area is unclear, but given the current data we all need to be alert.
Severe or not, downpours will lead to flash flooding and of course river concerns. In addition, it will be a windy weekend warm strong warm winds on Saturday but a cold strong wind Saturday night into Sunday. This could lead to isolated power outages alone.
For the reasons just mentioned, Alert Days are out for the weekend to bring awareness to the potential for not only active weather, but dangerous weather as well. Stay close to forecast updates over the coming days.
FORECAST
THIS AFTERNOON: More downpours/thunderstorms develop (90%). HIGH: 58°
TONIGHT: Showers fade early. Localized dense fog by sunrise. LOW: 36°
THURSDAY: Fog gives way to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers move in far south by night. HIGH: 50°
IN THE APP
- Ohio River rising again
- ALERT DAYS: This weekend, severe thunderstorms and flooding
- EARLIEST ALERT: March to start off colder
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT
UPPER GAUGE – NOW 17.98’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 22.9’ by NEXT MONDAY
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 45.41’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 53.8’ by NEXT MONDAY
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Synder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
