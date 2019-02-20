FORECAST: Area rivers rising once again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Round 2 of downpours and even some thunderstorms is expected as we push into the afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts will be more scattered this time around compared to this morning. Some areas could get missed from the rain while others could see as much as .50"-1.00” additional rainfall. Use caution this afternoon as drainage remains poor in the area and it will not take much for street flooding to take place.