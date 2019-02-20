FORECAST: Rain eases through Friday – then returns

We’re in a slight risk for Saturday with thunderstorm/high wind potential along the cold front during the afternoon/evening hours. The strength of this will be highly dependent on what occurs during the morning hours and if enough instability can be realized. At this point it looks like we’ll see a slug of rain in to early Saturday with some dry time midday into the afternoon. The front arrives Saturday evening with a squall line developing to our west. This will be a feature we’ll need to continue fine-tuning over the next few days.