FORECAST: Rain eases through Friday – then returns

ALERT DAYS
- SATURDAY 2/23/19
- SUNDAY 2/24/19
ALERTS
- FLOOD WATCH: Areas along/south of the Ohio River until 7 a.m. Thursday
- STRONG WINDS: Possible Saturday night, early Sunday
RIVER LEVELS (AS OF 3 PM WEDNESDAY)
- Ohio Upper Gauge - Now: 18.15’ Flood Stage: 23.0’ Forecast River Rise: 22.9’ (Next Monday)
- Ohio Lower Gauge - Now: 45.81’ Flood Stage: 55.0’ Forecast River Rise: 53.8’ (Next Monday)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rain chances fade tonight with areas of fog developing. Visibility will drop below a half mile for some by sunrise. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s.
You can expect a calmer, drier day on Thursday with rain pushing well south of the area. We’ll remain under a mostly cloudy sky with highs topping out near 50 degrees Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will increase Thursday night and Friday for the southern part of our viewing area with the best chance for rain arriving across all of WAVE Country Friday & Saturday.
We’re in a slight risk for Saturday with thunderstorm/high wind potential along the cold front during the afternoon/evening hours. The strength of this will be highly dependent on what occurs during the morning hours and if enough instability can be realized. At this point it looks like we’ll see a slug of rain in to early Saturday with some dry time midday into the afternoon. The front arrives Saturday evening with a squall line developing to our west. This will be a feature we’ll need to continue fine-tuning over the next few days.
Rainfall totals over the weekend will range between one to three inches – aggravating ongoing flooding. By late Saturday into early Sunday we’re on the backside of the low with strong northerly winds whipping in. Gusts 30 to 50 MPH would have the potential to down a few trees with the soggy ground. I’ll maintain ALERT DAYS for Saturday (severe threat) and Sunday (strong winds) at this time. Stay tuned for updates!
FORECAST
TONIGHT: Showers end, areas of fog develop. LOW: 36°
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and drier. HIGH: 50°
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and drier. HIGH: 50°
RIVER FLOOD IMPACT
UPPER GAUGE – NOW 18.15’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 22.9’ by NEXT MONDAY
32’ 2nd Street is floodgate is closed.
30’ Utica Pike floods at Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville.
29’ Parts of Utica IN flood. Third Street ramp off of I-64 closes. 10th Streets is closed at floodgate.
28’ More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach area is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.
27’ River Road floods at many locations from 3rd St. to Glenview. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Rd. floods at Mellwood Ave. Riverside Dr. floods at many locations.
26’ Mockingbird Valley Rd. floods south of Mellwood Ave.
24.5’ Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams St. and Witherspoon Rd. closes.
23’ Some sections of River Road are closed from 3rd St. to 8th St. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell St., Frankfort Ave., and Mockingbird Valley Rd. close. Right turns onto River Rd. from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.
LOWER GAUGE – NOW 45.81’ FORECAST RIVER RISE: 53.8’ by NEXT MONDAY
65’ Parts of US 31W (Dixie Highway) flood from I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway) interchange to West Point KY. Riverfront parks in Clarksville and New Albany flood.
59’ Overbrook Rd. floods south of Lake Dreamland Rd.
58’ IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.
55’ Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point KY flood.
