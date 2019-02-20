Grayson County Sheriff investigating fatal crash

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in Leitchfield.
According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bowling Green Road around 8:45 p.m. (CT) Sunday.
The investigation revealed that a 2007 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mark Higgs, 43, of Brownsville, KY was southbound on KY 185 when the he lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway and travelled down an embankment. The vehicle flipped at least one time and struck several trees before overturning and coming to final rest on its top.
Higgs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toxicology results are pending.
