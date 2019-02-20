4 incidents involving students, school officials under investigation at McCracken County High School

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference to address multiple complaints and investigations on criminal allegations involving both McCracken County School Officials and students since mid-January 2019.
During the news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 20, McCracken County Captain Ryan Norman reported that four incidents involving students and faculty at the McCracken County High School are under investigation.
The investigation involves three school employees and an 18-year-old former student.
In addition to the investigations, Capt. Norman also said McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski and Director of Pupil Personnel Brain Bowland have been charged with official misconduct. Prosecutors charged the school officials on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Ceglinski and Bowland are accused of failing to report at least two incidents to law enforcement. The charges both face are class B misdemeanors.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says their first investigation began on Thursday, Jan. 17. at the McCracken County High School.
It was reported that the now former Athletic Director allegedly had improper contact with current and former students. It’s alleged that the former athletic director sent and/or received naked pictures of students. The Sheriff’s Office says investigators are in the middle of processing digital information in the case. This investigation is ongoing.
A second incident was reported on Tuesday, Feb. 5 to the Sheriff’s Office that a high school teacher allegedly had inappropriate communications with a current and former student. Capt. Norman says this teacher is reportedly not in a position to have contact with students at the school. This investigation is ongoing.
On Thursday, Feb. 14 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they took a report about allegations against the former McCracken County High School Volunteer Fishing Coach, John Parks, which involved a minor. After an investigation, Parks was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and using electronic device to induce a minor to engage in sexual or prohibited activities. According to the victim and family members, they reported the alleged incident to school leaders and an investigation was conducted, but the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was not notified. In Kentucky, it is state law for school officials to report any allegations of mistreatment involving a student.
A fourth incident was reported on Sunday, Feb. 17. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a former student allegedly had sexual contact with a current minor high school student. Prince Kumar Yoshi, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 19. He’s charged with using an electronic device to record and possess illegal sexual images of a minor. During the investigation, detectives interviewed faculty members who reportedly said they were told about the case a few days earlier. Detectives say that members of the school faculty and staff allegedly conducted an internal investigation into the case without reporting them to law enforcement.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, McCracken County Schools Superintendent Brian Harper, McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer and members of the McCracken School board also attended the news conference on the open investigations.
The McCracken County Schools Superintendent says the district will have training next week with all faculty and staff.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter will be there to assist.
In a press release, Sheriff Carter made the following statement.
