4 incidents involving students, school officials under investigation at McCracken County High School

On Thursday, Feb. 14 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they took a report about allegations against the former McCracken County High School Volunteer Fishing Coach, John Parks, which involved a minor. After an investigation, Parks was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and using electronic device to induce a minor to engage in sexual or prohibited activities. According to the victim and family members, they reported the alleged incident to school leaders and an investigation was conducted, but the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was not notified. In Kentucky, it is state law for school officials to report any allegations of mistreatment involving a student.